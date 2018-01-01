Save-A-Lot food stores

Do you want to invest in the fastest growing grocery channel in America? Become a Save-A-Lot owner.

ABOUT SAVE-A-LOT FOOD STORE

We are the nation’s leading hard discount grocery chain designed for independent retailers. Our business model is focused on empowering our Retail Partners with the tools to succeed. Save-A-Lot Retail Partners have a leg up in the grocery industry through more effective store layouts, exclusive private label products, cost savings via the buying power of over 1,250 stores, and the efficiencies of low operating overhead.

OPPORTUNITY IN STORE

Save-A-Lot offers a full program that equips independent retailers with an innovative store format designed to give the owner a competitive advantage in the market. Our dynamic format allows you, as a Save-A-Lot Retail Partner, to own and operate a turn-key grocery business. Save-A-Lot’s corporate operations include a full support organization to ensure our Retail Partners can fully leverage the benefits of scale that being part of a large national brand provides.

FINANCIAL INCENTIVES

Save-A-Lot offers a financial incentive program designed to offset startup costs for independent retailers interested in opening or converting new stores. Eligible Retail Partners can qualify for support towards equipment costs, marketing expenses, and inventory rebate options.

REAL ESTATE SERVICES

Location is a key success factor for retail businesses. Our teams of real estate professionals are ready to assist Retail Partners with their real estate needs; providing expert knowledge, time & cost savings, and industry best practices around lease negotiations and ongoing landlord support. A store’s location, lease terms, and financial agreements highly influence future business profitability. Our team is here to offer professional support during real estate negotiations to assure that our Retail Partners are engaging in the best transaction possible.

RIGHT ASSORTMENT & DEDICATED DISTRIBUTION

On average, we have fewer than 2,000 SKUs per store, tailoring our in-store selection to the families and communities we serve. Fewer SKUs allows much greater operational efficiency, higher velocity, and increased buying power. Our 15+ dedicated distribution centers supply fresh meat, produce, and exclusive private label brands to all operating store units - providing best in class systems and services.

ONGOING SUPPORT

Save-A-Lot’s corporate and field support teams provide independent retailers with the services and solutions to help them position their business for growth. From store construction & onboarding to professional & accounting services, to ongoing training courses, to field operations and distribution support. Save­A-Lot does whatever it takes to keep our Retail Partners on the right track.

OUR CUSTOMERS

We help our customers to live richer, fuller lives by saving them money and time through a compelling, convenient shopping experience featuring great food, great prices and great people, every day. Whether it’s a budget-conscious family that wants healthy, affordable food or senior citizens that need to buy diet-specific foods, Save-A-Lot offers up to 40% off on the things they need every day. Our bright, inviting stores, exceptional customer service and convenient locations are what keep them coming back.