At Little Medical School, we INSPIRE young minds by sharing our passion for learning, health and careers in medicine.

Start a Little Medical School Franchise The Little Medical School knows that children love to dress up and pretend to be doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professions. Our activities allow children to have fun while also teaching them all about the real medicine and science behind the jobs in healthcare. Our business is fun, educational and rewarding!

Inspiring Children for Careers in Medicine in a Fun and Exciting Learning Environment

Little Medical School is a unique and exciting business for practically anyone! You do NOT need to have a medical background, teaching background or even a background in owning and running a business. We will provide you with our incredible curriculum and all the necessary training and tools to operate your business

Why is a Little Medical School franchise right for you?

Mobile and Home-Based

Little Medical School is a mobile business you can operate out of your home. Our Franchise model allows franchisees to keep their overhead low by starting the franchise from your home. Franchisees and their instructors travel to schools, community centers and a large number of venues to offer our unique after school programs, summer camps, workshops, birthday parties, pre-school programs, special events and much, much more.

We built this franchise opportunity to be extremely affordable. Our total up front investment including franchise fee and equipment/supplies is $32,600. Our royalty is 8% of your gross revenue or $300 monthly whichever is greater. We are so committed to your success that ALL royalties are waived for your first two months in business.

The Experience

Little Medical School brings medicine, science and the importance of health to children (aged 3-14) in an entertaining and exciting learning environment. Children learn while having fun as they dress up like doctors, role-play, use medical instruments and get to understand and explore the world of medicine.

The mission of Little Medical School® is inspire children to aspire for careers in health care such as medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinarian medicine. Through hands-on demonstrations, crafts, and games, children are actively engaged as they explore the world of medicine.

Training and Support

We are passionate about your success. You will benefit from our three day franchise training program at our corporate headquarters. We will also provide you with a comprehensive operations manual, a list of all our programs and our curriculum. All of this in addition to ongoing support and onsite assistance.