ZIPS Dry Cleaners has perfected the dry cleaning franchise model, becoming an industry disruptor with a leading AUV.

WHY ZIPS?

It’s tough to compete with our one-price, same-day business model. Not only do we clean up to four times the garments a traditional dry cleaner gets through every day, but we do it faster, too. Plus, we offer our customers an exceptionally efficient yet memorable experience. Altogether, it’s a concept our customers can’t get enough of — and thanks to our decades of experience in garment care — one our franchisees can easily replicate.

"Customers will literally go through the list, item by item, surprised that they’re all $2.49, as if they can’t believe their eyes."

BETH FLYNN Multi-Unit Franchisee

Why Will Customers Choose ZIPS Every Time?

We turned a luxury service into an everyday essential. Dry cleaning is a service everyone needs, whether you’re a ZIPS franchisee, a world-renowned chef or a high school student with a prom dress. Although many people consider dry cleaning a luxury, it’s a task that needs to get done nonetheless.

At $2.49 or less per garment, even that high school student can afford to get their prom dress dry cleaned. Even better, ZIPS will have it done in time for mom and dad to pick up when they get off work.

MULTIPLE REVENUE STREAMS

DRY CLEANING

LAUNDRY SERVICE

HOUSEHOLD CARE

ALTERATIONS

OUR STORY

In the early 2000s, eight of the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area’s premier dry cleaners banded together to create a powerhouse brand: ZIPS Dry Cleaners. Together, they brought 200+ years of garment care expertise to the table. Their combined knowledge allowed them to perfect the dry cleaning process from start to amazingly beautiful (and predictable) finish.

Take a Look Behind the Seams

Like a well-oiled machine, we put every item received through a system of checks and balances. Unlike many of our competitors, we clean most of our garments on-site and rarely outsource work. This enhances the customer experience by minimizing chances for lost or damaged clothing.

But we leave the heavy lifting to the real machines, our cutting-edge technology and equipment. It all starts with the POS system we designed and developed ourselves. Not only does it assist with balancing transactions, but it also helps us track garments and manage the cleaning process altogether.

Streamlining every task from customer check-in and check-out to sorting and tagging simplifies day-to-day operations for everyone — customers, employees and franchisees.

THE ZIPS ONE-TOUCH PHILOSOPHY

One of the ways we maximize productivity is with the mindset that if you do things right the first time, you won’t have to go back and fix it later. That means every garment is inspected in detail during every step of the cleaning process, ensuring every task is thoroughly completed. We don’t just do a good job, we do it right the first time around.

THE ZIPS DIFFERENCE

The difference is our passion for providing high-quality dry cleaning at unbelievably low prices. We’ve streamlined every part of the dry cleaning process, cutting costs and cleaning times to provide the best possible service at the best possible price.

DOING OUR PART FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

We’ve been going green since way before it was cool. We’re always finding new ways to reduce our environmental impact.

Every location operates a hanger recycling program. Our plastic bags are 100-percent biodegradable. And we know you don’t need each garment individually wrapped or tissue paper in the sleeves – a well-cleaned garment is a well-cleaned garment. That’s the kind of frilly excess we’ve eliminated to keep our prices incomparably low. Plus, we use LED lights and strive to continuously cut our waste and water usage every year.

ECO FACT: 3.5 billion hangers end up in landfills every year. We can’t stop using hangers, but we encourage customers to bring them back instead of throwing them away.

ECO FACT: Americans throw away more than 100 billion plastic bags each year. Our stores use one environmentally-friendly, biodegradable plastic bag for every five shirts.