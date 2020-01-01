One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

See Why One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is the Coolest Business Opportunity Start An Essential Business with the Top Franchise in the Industry

Our experience shows that not all HVAC businesses are created equal. Over the years, we’ve learned what it takes to stand out from the competition. It’s that approach that has helped the One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning® brand grow, representing over 100 franchisees across the US. We’re confident that our tried-and-proven business model can help you achieve your business goals. One Hour has been ranked #1 on Entrepreneur magazine Franchise 500/HVAC services for 7 years and counting.

We stand by our selling proposition: Always on Time or You Don’t Pay a Dime!® This is much more than just a marketing slogan to us. It’s a promise to customers that we’ve stood by and upheld in order to achieve long-term success. Our ability to keep this promise for every service that we provide gets people talking. Customers know that they can depend on One Hour® service technicians to arrive promptly and perform a top-quality job in a timely manner. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is what enables us to exceed our customers’ expectations every time.

Our brand is proud to be a part of the Authority Brands family, an organization that includes Mister Sparky® electrical services and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing® under its umbrella. With a rapidly growing network of nearly 300 franchisees across all three brands throughout the country, we’re proud to be leaders in the industry of home service franchise arena.

The HVAC repair, maintenance and installation services provided by One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning are in-demand year-round, and our franchise owners are committed to providing an unrivaled level of service in the homes of customers each and every day. Indoor living spaces are a critical part of daily life and franchise ownership with One Hour provides you with the opportunity to help families in your community enjoy their time indoors.

Whether routine maintenance or an emergency repair, HVAC units are always in need of service. We provide immense value to the communities we serve and with consistent demand to keep HVAC units running at peak performance year-round, the industry is poised for steady revenue growth. According to IBISWorld, HVAC franchise revenue is expected to rise at an annualized rate of 2.2 percent over the next five years, reaching $1.0 billion by 2023.

When you become a part of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, you’re provided with world-class support and a proven model for success. From our proprietary software and innovative technologies to our advanced marketing strategies and on-demand business management programs, we provide the comprehensive training needed to run an efficient and profitable business.

• Are you a licensed HVAC tech who dreams of owning your own service business?

• Are you currently a home service business owner looking to diversify?

• Do you own a successful HVAC business that you would like to grow, or sell?

• Are you an investor/entrepreneur? Let us show you what it takes to get started.

Our franchisees come from different backgrounds with different levels of experience. Some started their businesses with us, others converted.

“Reading about it is great but you need to get your hands on it. You need to go to a Discovery Day. Talk to these contractors who are in the One Hour system to see what the difference is. Because until you can touch it and feel it, you’re just thinking franchise. And it’s not a franchise, it’s a family.”

Derek Cole, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning® franchisee in Fayetteville, NC

Each and every day, our business is providing services in people’s homes. The HVAC repair, maintenance and installation services provided by One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning are considered essential. In the midst of the various stay-at-home initiatives nationwide, our franchise owners have been open and operating, continuing to provide an unrivaled level of service that ensures homeowners are able to enjoy their time indoors.

Now more than ever, the need to maintain a comfortable household is a critical part of daily life. Through franchise ownership, you too can help families in your community enjoy their time indoors.

