Establishing a successful business format enables an organization to retrace its steps and fine-tune its systems. To create a successful franchising system, an organization is required to duplicate and share its proven blueprint for success.

VISITING ANGELS has established over 600 franchise locations in all 50 states across the United States. Internet search data shows that Visiting Angels is the best known brand in private duty home care due to our national advertising campaign on internet, radio and TV. Visiting Angels was rated #1 in franchisee satisfaction among senior care franchises by Franchise Business Review (franchisebusinessreview.com; January, 2017). We were ranked #3 across all franchise industries out of 500 franchise companies. Our franchisees individually average more than $1 Million annual gross revenues! We advertise and market nationally for home care client leads and distribute thousands of home care client leads each month to our franchisees.

Our franchised agencies thrive collectively from some of the most caring business owners in the world. Together, they have utilized countless resources at their fingertips to provide communities with jobs and, most importantly, the care our seniors deserve.

Owning a business is hard work, but it can also be extremely rewarding. To help support you in your efforts, Visiting Angels provides our network of owners with:

Thousands of quality home care leads each month on a national basis

Annual conferences with industry experts, breakout sessions and one-on-one consultations

Regional group support meetings throughout the year

Comprehensive training sessions

Monthly webinar teleconferences

Owning a business means you’ll never be alone when you own a Visiting Angels franchise!

Visiting Angels has been ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the fastest growing franchises in America.

Why Senior Care?

Our seniors deserve options. One of the most appealing options a senior can have is safety and independence in the comfort of their own home. This peace of mind is just as important to seniors as it is to the loved-ones that share in their concerns. Think about it: Wouldn’t you rather Mom and Dad be safe and in the comfort of their own home rather than in an expensive institution with revolving care?

As our country’s population continues to age (according to the U.S. Census, by the year 2030, there will be over 57.8 million “baby boomers” between the ages of 66 and 84), the demand for quality homecare is sure to increase.

Get Started Today!

Our franchise fee is as low as $45,950 (standard franchise $51,950) and the royalty is just 3.95% of revenues – compared to 5%-7% in some other home care franchises. This amount decreases to 3.0% at greater volume, and above a certain level of revenues, you'll pay no additional royalty!

To learn more about Visiting Angels franchise opportunities in your area or to begin securing your territory today, please complete the accompanying form with no obligation. We will offer you an invitation to attend one of our free Information Seminars in your area and connect you with one of our franchise development professionals. If you share our goals and standards in client services, then you’ll soon learn why we are America’s Choice In Homecare.