Signarama’s Full-Service Model Franchise May Be For You

Signarama is the sign industry leader, with more locations around the world, driving better buying power and name recognition than anyone else. With our wide variety of services and products, every local business owner in your community could be your customer and they’ll come back again and again. Shouldn’t you own a location too?

What Makes Signarama Special

Signs are part of a massive global market and Signarama has been meeting those sign needs for more than three decades. As the most established brand in the industry, no one else has more locations or experience. Signarama is an award-winning innovator, providing a wide variety of services and products that meet the ever-growing needs of local businesses in communities all over the world.

There’s never been a better time to become a Signarama owner.

International Leader: Signarama is the world’s largest franchise with over 3,000 team members in more than 80 countries.

Award-Winning Brand: Our industry recognition is second to none! Signarama is named as a top franchise year after year!

Cutting-Edge Technology: Leading innovator in the sign and graphics industry with ongoing accolades and achievements. Our franchisees are trained to be the best of the best!

Unrelenting support: You are never alone. Training, marketing and ongoing operational assistance never ends.

Turnkey Opportunity: You’ll be trained and ready to run your business. No experience necessary!

Potential for Profit: Signarama’s big! We’ve sold over $4 billion worth of signs and going strong. It’s estimated that our industry is worth $50 billion! Our franchisees benefit from high profit potential.

A Turnkey Investment

Our turnkey package not only gets your sign franchise launched, but also continues throughout the life of your business. From start to finish, we guide you through the transition of becoming a new business owner.

We’ll work with you on financing options, site selection, lease negotiation, renovations and more. We also set up your computers and give the software systems you need to run your business smoothly and effectively.

Signarama Royalty Incentive Program

Every franchise owner pays a monthly fee called a royalty fee. Typically, it is a flat 6%. But at Signarama, it is scaled from 6%, 4%, and 2%.

Track Record of Success: Nearly 800 stores globally

Top Ranked: Number top rankings in Entrepreneur and Franchise Times

24/7 Online Stores: Ecommerce model to facilitate 24/7 retail access

B2B Business Model: Encourages volume orders and repeat business

Reputable Brand: Most established brand in the sign industry

Longstanding Reputation: More than 30 years of growth & support in sign franchising

No Experience Necessary: Sign experience not required

Training & Support

Franchising is all about support.

It’s critical for new franchisees to enter into a brand that has proven systems and processes, as well as comprehensive training and ongoing support to make sure that franchisees hit the ground running and stay running at full speed. Signarama is proud to offer a turn-key package to get you launched smoothly and continue throughout the life of your business.

Initial Training

We believe that initial training is one of the key factors that determine how well a franchisee will perform. That’s why Signarama offers a comprehensive five-week training process to ensure that all of our new franchisees are well-educated on the systems and processes that go into running a successful store.

Our five-week training has a specialized structure:

The initial two weeks of training in the Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence at Signarama’s global headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida. Up to one week of on-the-job training in the store of an established Signarama franchisee. Two weeks of technical and marketing training at your new store, during which time a local operations advisor will ensure you’re off to a solid start.

Start-Up Support

After initial training is complete, it’s time to get your store up and running. We’ll work with you through virtually every aspect of your store’s setup.

Site selection assistance based on demographic studies

Assistance with negotiating your lease

Help with design, layout, and store setup

Assistance in staffing your store and training employees

Marketing/advertising funds and public relations assistance

Ongoing Support

The business landscape is constantly changing. We firmly believe that ongoing support from the franchise is necessary to stay competitive and educated in the industry. We offer ongoing training sessions and regional meetings, franchise owner conventions, and Signarama-specific ongoing online educational opportunities to ensure that our franchisees always have access to a wealth of new information.

In addition, franchisees will have access to the following support:

Regional support staff

A highly-effective mentor program

Special achievement recognition

Technical assistance

Discounts through our preferred vendors

Why Choose Signarama?

Our local Signarama stores serve brand building and visibility experts in their local business communities. They don't just sell signs. Our stores deliver multiple products and services as part of solutions for businesses to increase customers and build awareness. Each of our stores is individually owned and operated by highly trained experts who serve their local community.

The Benefits of Opening a Sign Franchise

By opening a sign franchise, you’re investing in a profitable industry whose demand and reach is not just sustainable, but continually growing. It’s not an uncommon dream or goal to be your own boss and start your own business, and opening a print shop franchise could be your pathway to successfully doing so. While many aspiring entrepreneurs hem and haw over the type of business they’d like to open, we’re here to tell you that franchising with Signarama is not just the easy choice to make, it’s the best one.

Of course, that doesn’t mean potential franchisees should take such a life-altering decision lightly. You’ll want to feel comfortable in the industry you choose, even if you don’t have experience in it, and you need to know that the time and equity you’ll be investing will be worth it. And so while this can be a difficult decision, we’re here to tell you it doesn’t have to be, and help you come to that discovery yourself. Why? Opening a franchise like Signarama, simply put, can be one of the smartest business decisions you’ll ever make.

Once the business is started, though, the continual dual challenge of business owners is growing brand awareness and increasing sales. But what if we told you there’s a simple secret at your disposal that unlocks both? There is, and it’s utilizing the power of the brand. Signarama is known for being a sign franchise that specializes in making nearly every type of sign and banner you can imagine.