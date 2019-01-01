Window Genie®, a Neighborly company, is a national home service franchise specializing in residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Established in 1994, Window Genie has since grown to a network of over 110 franchise partners.

Window Genie® offers Multiple Revenue Streams

Window Genie’s® “Big 3” services: window cleaning, window tinting and pressure washing, provide home and small business owners a service that tackles the necessary maintenance responsibilities that most people are unwilling or unable to do themselves. With our commitments to branding, professionalism and customer satisfaction, our owners are able to stand out in their markets as the go-to home service providers.

In addition to our core services, many of our franchisees choose to offer additional services tailored to suit their customer base. Some offer tile and grout cleaning. Many perform routine maintenance like gutter cleaning and — in colder markets — snow removal. With Window Genie’s focus on entrepreneurial-minded franchise owners, expansion of services is always open for discussion.

This simple twist to our business model gives us the kind of flexibility that strengthens our already-solid position as a recession-resistant business. A window cleaning, window tinting and pressure washing business can thrive even in a down economy.

The Window Care program rewards customer loyalty through discounts based on frequency of cleaning, providing franchisees an opportunity for recurring revenue.

What Do Franchisees Get?

● Mobile, home-based window cleaning, tinting and pressure washing franchise backed by the world-renowned Neighborly® family of service brands

● Window Genie® is a Neighborly® company that benefits from a network of over 2.5M+ customers and 3,500 franchises worldwide, with 14 home service brands, allowing for referral and multi-brand marketing expertise

● Enough window cleaning equipment for two technicians

● Ladders and ladder racks for the Geniemobile

● Squeegees, scrapers, buckets, lead levelers and towels

● Pressure washing equipment

● Window Genie Glass Cleaner for promotion and resale

● Proprietary Office GenieTM software

● Instructive training videos

● Discounts on equipment and supplies

● National product and equipment affiliations

● Complete training for you and your lead technician at our in-house “window wall” training center

● Grand opening assistance

● Marketing and advertising programs, as well as publicity and PR assistance

Window Genie® provides its owners with an opportunity for success through an inviting culture, multiple revenue streams, repeat customers, and unwavering support. Window Genie® helps its independently owned and operated franchisees make the phone ring with sophisticated marketing and support teams, all so franchisees can concentrate on growing their team and managing their business.

Military and Veteran

As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue its commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com