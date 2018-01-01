Meineke Car Care

Join The Top Car Care Franchise Today
The automotive repair and maintenance is over $327 billion and still growing. With nearly 1,000 centers worldwide, Meineke's proven business model has achieved success time and again for its franchisees. The automotive business is booming and Meineke's recession resistant model offers franchisees top notch: training and support, advertising programs, state of the art point of sale systems (POS) and territory protection.
Why Meineke?
- Average Gross Revenue of $692,042*
- No automotive experience necessary
- Nearly 1,000 locations worldwide
- Ideal work-life balance, Monday-Saturday, 8-6
- National brand recognition
- Territory protection
- Incredible multi-unit incentives
- Strong unit economics
- Corporate fleet account opportunities
- Best-in-class education through Meineke University
Training and Support
No automotive experience is required! That's right, no automotive experience is required. Less than 20% of our franchisees have previous automotive backgrounds. Meineke passes this invaluable knowledge to franchisees through one of the most comprehensive training and support programs in the industry.
New Franchisees Receive
- Two week training program in Charlotte, NC
- On-going, first class training through Meineke University
- Comprehensive marketing and advertising support
- Strong, ongoing operational support
- Software and technology support
As a Meineke Franchisee, You Will Also Benefit From
- Proven playbook
- Site Selection
- Opening support
- m-Key
- Purchasing Power
As a Meineke franchisee you will learn how to work on the business as opposed to working in the car repair business. A Meineke automotive franchise is truly a service and retail business that is based upon education, technology, and marketing; all of which are contained in the business system offered to you by Meineke. There's never been a better time to join the Meineke family! Fill out the form and learn more about Meineke today!
Our Franchisees Say It Best
“After three decades in a single industry I thought I was pigeonholed to a career in telecommunications but I realized that those years created skill sets that were completely transferable to a different career opportunity… Meineke has allowed me to combine a passion and a skill set and channel that into a dream career.”
Jim Alley - North Little Rock, AR
Startup cost values reflect the total estimated investment (6 Bay Leased Location). Excludes any potential tenant improvements or real estate acquisition costs Excludes MSO incentives. The purchase of an existing Meineke business will differ in fee structure & investment. See the current Meineke Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information about investment details
*This information is based upon actual, historical financial information provided by Meineke franchisees and disclosed in Meineke’s Franchise Disclosure Document (“FDD”). Individual results may vary. Historical financial performance does not guarantee future results. For further information about franchisee financial performance, see Item 19 of the FDD. The average gross revenues for 488 Meineke locations open for more than 2 years that have an average star rating of 3 or more for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2016 is $692,042.