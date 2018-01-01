Do well while doing good. Open a business that can change the world.

About Us

With an ever-growing demand for quality math instruction, Mathnasium Learning Centers has become one of the fastest-growing educational franchises in the world. Mathnasium offers highly effective and fun mathematics instruction for children and is the perfect venture for individuals seeking a meaningful business opportunity. Our specially designed, proprietary Mathnasium Method™, derived from more than 35 years of research and development, helps math make sense to kids. When math makes sense, their grades improve, excitement grows, and the doors of educational opportunity open! There are now more than 700 locations worldwide, with two new centers opening each week.

Training and Support

With Mathnasium, you will be in business for yourself, but never by yourself. When awarded the rights to your own Mathnasium Learning Center, you gain access to a tried-and-true business model and a team of professionals dedicated to providing you with support and assistance every step of the way. Our goal is to help you establish your business quickly and confidently. We provide a complete package of ready-to-use marketing and financial tools as well as thorough initial training. We then continue to support you with ongoing training, updated materials, and performance coaching to help grow your business and maintain our standards of excellence. In 2014, Franchise Business Review ranked Mathnasium #1 for franchisee satisfaction in the educational franchise category.

If you’re ready to start a new chapter in your life with a real sense of purpose, Mathnasium may just be the perfect business for you.

Ideal Candidate

Mathnasium is now looking for franchisees who are:

Dedicated to the cause of helping improve math education and building students’ confidence

Ready for a full-time, rewarding career

Wanting to join a growing multibillion-dollar industry

Looking for a relatively low investment and startup cost

Looking to make a positive difference in their community

Testimonials

“The opportunity Mathnasium has provided me has been wonderful. I have touched the lives of 1,200 students so far in my community, giving them confidence not only in mathematics but also in themselves. I have become a well-known and trusted member of my community, and I find great enjoyment interacting with parents as well as students.”

—John Opalko, Owner and Center Director, Mathnasium of The Woodlands, Texas

“The billion-dollar difference between Mathnasium and everyone else is the education program, which I truly believe is the best math education system available in the world. Here I am four years later with five centers that are successful, profitable, and personally fulfilling.”

—Kapil Mathur, owner of five Mathnasium Learning Centers in Orange County, California



