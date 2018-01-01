Kumon has given families a clear path for kids of all abilities to become high-performing students. As a franchise owner/operator, you’ll be trained to guide them toward lifelong success while creating a successful, community-minded business filled with rewards.

What is Kumon?

Kumon is the after-school learning center where kids can start as young as three and stay through completion of the program at calculus and Shakespeare. Kumon kids stand out because they not only master math and reading, they develop skills for success such as focus, confidence and grit.

When you open a Kumon Center, you aren’t tutoring kids through a short-term struggle, you are following a unique and proven method of learning that instills self-learning and develops top-notch students ready for lifelong success.

Make a Smart Business Decision

We cover up to $19,000 in start-up costs.

Our franchise fee is only $1,000.

We’ve been awarded the honor of being Entrepreneur magazine’s #1 Tutoring Franchise 17 years in a row, earning us the “Best of the Best” ranking.

We’re here to support you from your very first request for information, offering a system of success supported by training, materials and marketing to drive your business.

What We Look For in Franchise Candidates

All applicants need a bachelor’s degree and either U.S. citizenship or a green card, in addition to meeting the liquidity requirements of $70,000 and net worth requirements of $150,000.

Beyond that, we look for people who will make a full-time commitment to their business and who have a desire to develop relationships with families in their community and to see kids succeed, not just in math and reading, but in life.

If you value academic excellence, find satisfaction in helping kids long term, and enjoy being part of a community, you’ll find everything you’re looking for when you open a Kumon Center.

Kumon Franchisees Find Support and Success

“Kumon helps you with everything from your business plan to learning the Kumon Method” - Charlotte Immenschuh, Alamo Heights, TX

“Networking with Instructors is fantastic. You get such an exhilarating feeling seeing how successful they are and how good this program is.”” - Cristina Acosta, Boca Raton, FL

“I really feel there’s no better time to become a Kumon franchisee. Brand awareness is higher than I’ve ever seen it.” - Greg Derick, Dallas, TX

Facts and Figures

Liquid Capital Required: $70,000

Net Worth Required: $150,000

Investment: $69,583 – $148,965

In addition to the above, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree and either U.S. citizenship or a green card.