We are looking for people as good as our tools. Snap-on Tools has been the top tool franchise in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for the past five years.

Who we are

Snap-on is a leader in the industry and our tools are universally recognized by professionals as the absolute highest quality in the industry. Snap-on franchisees are in the enviable position of selling exclusive, premium products to their customers.

The Industry Leader

Snap-on has more than 22,000 products, operates in more than 130 countries and employs approximately 11,000 people worldwide. Snap-on also has a franchise network of more than 4,200 franchises. Headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap-on is a leading global developer, manufacturer and marketer of tool and equipment solutions for professional tool users. Snap-on Incorporated is a $2.9 billion, S&P 500 company whose product lines include high-quality hand tools and tool storage solutions, diagnostic equipment, information and management systems, and “under-car” shop implements like hydraulic lifts and tire changers. Snap-on serves technicians in the auto, marine, and aviation industries, vehicle manufacturers, utilities, and government and industrial organizations.

Our Brand Was Built on Uncompromising Quality

Since 1920, the Snap-on brand has earned the respect and trust of generations of professionals. There is simply no stronger tool brand in the market. Go into just about any professional shop and you’ll see Snap-on tools and storage units proudly displayed.

The tools we sell are the Gold Standard for professionals and recognized as a badge of excellence. They are the résumé for any professional technician.

A Product Line That is Second to None

Our reputation has been built on market leadership, quality products and innovation, plain and simple.

Our research never stops. Product development and innovation remain a top priority for Snap-on. So does loyalty to our customers. In fact, many of our products are a direct result of technician input. Our customers have learned to look to us to provide them with the exact solutions they need—more so than any other tool provider out there.

Why should you own a Snap-on Franchise?

We can give you lots of reasons.

You may know that Snap-on as the #1 professional tool brand in the world. What you may not know is that Snap-on is also a great business opportunity.

A Snap-on franchise is a mobile tool store you own, selling the #1 tool brand in the world directly to professionals on your protected list of calls. It's a proven business model we've honed for more than 90 years and we are always looking for people as good as our tools.

Here are just a few of the benefits of owning a Snap-on Franchise: