ComForCare Home Care

ComForCare franchises offer non-medical in-home care services such as grooming assistance, medication reminders, transportation, light housekeeping, and meal prep, as well as private-duty nursing services.

ComForCare is a highly respected home care company whose brand is synonymous with Quality Care. Our clients love working with us because we deliver proactive and engaged care, with innovative programs that empower everyone in the family to live their best life possible. Our business owners also rank us extremely high in franchisee satisfaction.

Why Invest in a Home Care Franchise?

Home Care is a truly global, high demand industry that any serious entrepreneur should consider. Quality home care, privately paid for by the client, is now a valuable and vital part of the long-term care solution for millions of people because it provides seniors a choice about how and where they age, and it delivers peace of mind to family members who are unable to provide all the care their loved ones need.

Home Care is a $75 billion recession resistant industry

In 2020, 56 million Americans will be over 65 (over 10,000 people turn 65 every day)

70% of these folks will need help with activities of daily living (ADL’s) at some point

90% of elderly want to remain in their own homes as long as possible

The average base of family support is shrinking rapidly

More elderly are living with chronic illnesses, including arthritis, diabetes or Alzheimer's than ever

Patients are discharged from hospitals more quickly and the average length of hospital stays has declined by five days since 1980.

More than 49% of women over the age of 75 live alone with no loved one to assist them with ADL’s.*

Approximately 40 Million family members currently care for their aging parents and are not properly trained to do so.

Data provided by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) and the Global Coalition on Aging (GCA)

The ComForCare franchise offers social entrepreneurs a highly scalable proven business framework so that they can significantly contribute to society in a robust industry, while also being highly compensated.

What Makes ComForCare Different?

Thorough Start-of-Care Program

In-home Nurse Assessments & Reassessments

Client and Family Education

Management Engagement & Quality Assurance Measures

Elite Caregiver Hiring, Training & Client Matching Process

Unparalleled Franchisee Satisfaction

ComForCare® has received World-Class Franchise® certification from the Franchise Research Institute® for the Tenth Consecutive Year based on exceptional franchisee satisfaction!

Diverse Revenue Channels

Personal & Companion Care

Medical Staffing

Hospital Specific Discharge Planning Programs

Onsite Programs in Elder Care Communities

Emergency Response Programs

Unique & Innovative Care Programs

DementiaWise®

Therapeutic Music

Parkinson’s Program

Other Business & Financial Advantages

Private Pay Client Expertise

Multi-Faceted Marketing

Large, Exclusive Territories

Reasonable Investment

Declining Royalties (5% - 4% - 3%)

Extensive Training & Ongoing Support

Proprietary Technology Tools

The Ideal ComForCare Owner

ComForCare owners are successful business professionals with proven track records that genuinely care about other people and who want to translate their prior success into a new venture that will make a significant impact in their communities. They all possess various degrees of business experience, but our ideal candidates all have similar traits and characteristics, including:

Highly Motivated Relationship Builder

Strong Communication Skills

Solid Management and People Skills

Desire to Provide High Quality Care and Service to the Elderly

An Entrepreneurial Spirit and Self-Motivation

Willingness to Follow a Proven System

