Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Archery is fast becoming an extremely popular sport in the United States, and starting an archery range is a fantastic way to capitalize on the recent surge in popularity of archery. An archery range can be established as an independent business or as a joint venture with an existing business such as a gun club. In addition to generating revenues from membership dues, the business can also earn revenues and profits by selling archery supplies and providing training instruction. To secure members and customers for a new archery range, offer a grand opening two-for-one special for all new members who sign up in the first month.

