Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Amateur sports coaching is a growing industry in all areas of North America. If you have sports coaching or playing experience in ice hockey, football, baseball, basketball, boxing, golf, tennis, soccer, or competitive diving, you can turn these experiences and skills into a profitable commodity by offering one-on-one sports coaching. Parents are parting with up to $75 per hour to make sure their kids receive the professional sports coaching they need so they are not left behind. Adult athletes are also enlisting the services of freelance sports coaches to help them improve their game, get more enjoyment from their sport, and decrease the risks of injury. Market your sports coaching services by joining sports associations and networking with parents and adult athletes. Also develop a workshop or seminar platform on topics involving the benefits of your service and the sport you coach, which can be offered for free to all who want to attend, with the aim of recruiting students during and after the seminar.

The Market

Amateur athletes of all ages are turning to individual coaching to give them a competitive advantage on the field or course in the ring or pool.

