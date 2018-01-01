Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Buying sports memorabilia, such as team jerseys, autographed sports celebrity photos, and sports equipment at discounted or bargain prices and then reselling the same memorabilia to collectors and hardcore sports fans at a profit is a terrific little part-time homebased business venture to set in motion. Initiating this business will require some time spent at flea markets, on the Internet, and rummaging through garage sales to find and purchase the sports treasures. However, the payday can be large, especially when you consider rare sports trading cards can fetch $1,000 or more. Once an inventory of good quality sports memorabilia has been assembled it can be resold by establishing a company Web site that sells sports memorabilia at sports trade shows and by even placing classified advertisements in newspapers for the more rare and expensive sports memorabilia items for sale.