Fitness Coach

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes



In the early days of the pandemic, people stuck at home caused a massive spike in demand for personal fitness equipment. And with that spike came the desire for virtual and in-person coaching. Industry research firm IBIS World says the market size of personal training is $13 billion in 2022. Here's how to get started:

Ask the Expert: Marilisa Barbieri aka Coach Mari, Founder & Roller Skate Instructor at Skating Evolution.

What is the first step to getting started in the fitness coaching industry?

To turn your passion into a career and start a roller skating coaching business, take these 4 steps:

Step 1. Brand Vision, Identity & Audience: Establish your goals, define who you are as a brand, and select a niche of clients to target. Decide how much commitment, in terms of time, energy, and resources, you are comfortable with. Ask yourself if you want to run this as a side business or turn your passion into a full-time job.

Establishing an identity for your brand will set you apart from the competition and help you resonate better with the clients you want to do business with. From children to teenagers and young adults, select a group you are comfortable working with and target them. Step 2. Product and Pricing Strategy: Focusing on a specific niche allows you to identify opportunities and craft an offer that best suits the needs of your clients. For example, if beginner skaters are interested in learning essential skills, intermediate skaters want to experiment with roller dancing instead. Choose which kind of lessons to offer according to your client profile. Examples of product offers are single private or group lessons, packages of 3-5-10 lessons, workshops, masterclass, and membership. You can offer an introductory lesson for free and create a pricing structure that incentivizes packages and memberships vs a single lesson. Step 3. Sales Funnel Map: From website and social media to local directories and word of mouth, think about how people can find out and sign up for your lessons. Designing your customer journey means controlling the steps your clients take in discovering your brand and you as a coach. Once you figure out these steps you know where to invest resources. Step 4. Design & Development: Build a website and social media profile to offer opportunities to be discovered online

What are the current trends, and what type of person is a great fit to try this?

The fitness industry has been rapidly evolving in the past 2 years and lots of fitness professionals made changes and succeeded. Many have had their best months ever during the pandemic. A great fit for a fitness coach is someone who prioritizes a relationship of mutual understanding and trust through clear communication with clients is key to success. Self-motivation, being a master motivator, time management, and organizational skills are also important.

How much money can a person expect to make in the first year and in five years being a fitness coach?

It depends on your intentions, goals, and time commitment. You have to decide if you want it to be a side business or your primary occupation. When you are clear on what you are trying to accomplish, the steps you need to take become a straight line to that. As a side business $20-$40K / year.

What kind of experience/training do you need to have?

Training in the fitness modality of choice, knowledge of anatomy and an understanding of movement mechanics is necessary. Experience in working with a range of individuals with different backgrounds and motivations.

What do you wish you knew when you were just starting out?

I didn't realize the potential I had all these years I didn't teach. If I knew how many people were interested I would have started coaching a long time ago. Also, most reviews are in the directories where I advertised at the beginning, and I wish I had my website up and running so I would request to leave a review there on Google.

Who are your customers and where do you find them?

Clients interested in fitness coaching find me through my website, social media, personal trainer directories, or by word of mouth. The ones that I meet in person are mostly from NY and NJ. I also teach virtual classes to clients from other states in the US, Canada, and the UK.

What type of growth can be realistically expected year over year?

Personal Trainer Directories and Google My Business are great tools to give you exposure but the best sales pitch I give is when I roller skate. My business started when people saw me skating. Sharing with the world your passion and talents is always an excellent way to attract new adepts to your fitness practice.