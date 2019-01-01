Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Once a sport for the brutes, boxing and kickboxing is quickly becoming one of the most popular fitness activities in North America enjoyed by millions of participants regardless of age or gender. An interest in the sport of boxing or kickboxing is definitely a prerequisite for starting a boxing center. However, a great deal of boxing experience or training is not, simply due to the fact that you can hire certified boxing and kickboxing instructors to conduct classes and oversee the general operation of the business. You can also add fun and fitness classes to the roster, such as aerobic boxing and kickboxing, self-defense boxing training, and monthly amateur boxing and kickboxing tournaments. In total, approximately 4,000 to 6,000 square feet of space will be required to operate the business, and equipment purchases will be expensive, making this a business venture that'll require careful planning and research.

The Market

Your customers will range from the fitness buff looking for a fun aerobic activity to more serious boxers looking to improve their skills. Build a membership base quickly by distributing two-for-one coupons that entitle the bearer the opportunity to join the boxing center for one month and receive the second month of membership free of charge.

