Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Since the introduction of snowboards about a decade ago, there has been no looking back for the sport, as snowboarding now rivals skiing in terms of popularity and appeals to just about every age group, from 5 to 100. Manufacturing snowboards is not a difficult task. The work lies within the design and composition of the snowboard, making a snowboard manufacturing business best suited to individuals with a manufacturing and designing background. However, with that being said, experienced staff can always be hired or brought in on a consulting basis to help implement the design and manufacturing process. The snowboards can be sold on a wholesale basis to national retailers, as well as directly to consumers via the Internet and at sports and recreation trade shows. One important aspect of the business that should not be overlooked is to secure a spokesperson for the snowboards. The spokesperson should be a recognized person in the world of snowboarding as a sport. Building this type of public exposure will be one of the best marketing tools that can be implemented.

