Golf Instruction

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Golf is one of the most popular sports and recreational pastimes in the United States, and millions of people hit the links on a weekly basis. Utilizing your golf expertise and skills, you can start an instruction business that teaches people to golf, or golf better. Most public and private golf courses have on-staff golf professionals who teach golfing lessons to members and visitors. However, this should not be viewed as a negative for starting your own golfing instruction service. There are a multitude of ways to start the business without being stationed or located within an existing golf course, such as a mobile golf pro who teaches proper golf swing and stance on an in-home consulting basis. Or, a golf pro can teach golfing techniques broadcasted live over the internet via a specially designed website that utilizes a web cam for the broadcasts. There are an infinite number of options for a golfing professional to start and operate a business that teaches students to golf. Furthermore, the business can be started on a small capital investment and can be managed from a homebased office. A well-established golfing instructor should have no difficulties earning an income in the $30 to $50 per hour range. Additional revenues for this business can be gained by manufacturing custom golf clubs, as well as repairing golf clubs for clients.