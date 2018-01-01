Golf Instruction

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Golf is one of the most popular sports and recreational pastimes in the United States, and millions of people hit the links on a weekly basis. Utilizing your golf expertise and skills, you can start an instruction business that teaches people to golf, or golf better. Most public and private golf courses have on-staff golf professionals who teach golfing lessons to members and visitors. However, this should not be viewed as a negative for starting your own golfing instruction service. There are a multitude of ways to start the business without being stationed or located within an existing golf course, such as a mobile golf pro who teaches proper golf swing and stance on an in-home consulting basis. Or, a golf pro can teach golfing techniques broadcasted live over the internet via a specially designed website that utilizes a web cam for the broadcasts. There are an infinite number of options for a golfing professional to start and operate a business that teaches students to golf. Furthermore, the business can be started on a small capital investment and can be managed from a homebased office. A well-established golfing instructor should have no difficulties earning an income in the $30 to $50 per hour range. Additional revenues for this business can be gained by manufacturing custom golf clubs, as well as repairing golf clubs for clients.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.