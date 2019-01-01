Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Baseball batting cages have always been, and will always be a popular recreation attraction. Starting a baseball batting cage business could prove to be financially lucrative and fun. The most important aspect of this business venture is location; the baseball batting cage must be located in a very busy area with great exposure in order to become successful. Good operating locations for this kind of recreation or amusement business are hard to come by and often very expensive to lease or purchase. As a way to keep startup capital requirements to a minimum, and as a method of securing the right business location, consider a joint venture with a company that's already established in terms of location, customers, and in the recreation or family amusement industry. Look for good joint venture partners who are currently involved with golf, sports complexes, amusement parks, and large family entertainment centers.

The Market

Your customers will include families and others looking for recreational amusement as well as local baseball, softball and little league players looking to improve their swing.

Categories