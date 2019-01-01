My Queue

Skiing Instruction

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding have become some of the most popular winter sports that are enjoyed by millions of participants in North America each year. Starting a business that trains people in one or all of these terrific outdoor sports is a fantastic seasonal business enterprise to set in motion. The business can be established as a joint venture with an existing ski operation, resort, or even an equipment manufacturer; or the business can be an independent venture with a mixture of in-class theory training and outdoor practical training. Once established, a well-managed small- to medium-size 'ski school' can easily generate a seasonal income for the owner in excess of $25,000.

