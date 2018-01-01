Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

The future is bright for a mobile automotive paint touch-up service, especially when you consider that there are more than 130 million vehicles registered in the United States. Bumper scuffs, key scratches, stone chips and just about every other type of minor automobile paint damage can be quickly and easily fixed at the customer's site using special equipment and color-matching paint. In addition to car, truck, van and motorcycle owners, other potential customers include new and used car dealers, fleet owners and insurance companies. Don't fret if you do not have paint touch-up experience, because many distributors of mobile automobile painting equipment and products also offer low-cost training workshops that can be completed in less than a few weeks. The investment to get started in your own mobile automobile paint touch-up service is reasonable- under $10,000, including equipment, business setup, supplies and a modest marketing budget. Extra income may be earned by also providing small dent and ding removal services and automobile detailing services.