Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a bartender-for-hire service is a fantastic way to get into business for yourself, without breaking the bank. The business only requires a few hundred dollars of seed capital to initiate, and can return $150 to $200 per day plus gratuities. Ideally, the entrepreneur who starts a bartender-for-hire service will be an experienced one with outstanding social skills. Employing other bartenders on an 'as-needed, on-call basis' can generate additional revenue.

The Market

You can market your services as an independent bartender to catering companies, event planners, hotels and pubs for relief duties.

Categories