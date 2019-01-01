My Queue

Bartender For Hire

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Starting a bartender-for-hire service is a fantastic way to get into business for yourself, without breaking the bank. The business only requires a few hundred dollars of seed capital to initiate, and can return $150 to $200 per day plus gratuities. Ideally, the entrepreneur who starts a bartender-for-hire service will be an experienced one with outstanding social skills. Employing other bartenders on an 'as-needed, on-call basis' can generate additional revenue.

The Market

You can market your services as an independent bartender to catering companies, event planners, hotels and pubs for relief duties.

