Camping Classes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Camping is an outdoors recreational pastime enjoyed by millions of people across North America. Thus, starting a 'how-to camp' instructional business that teaches novice campers and hikers practical information and tips on how to safely go camping is an extremely low-cost business start-up that can potentially generate fabulous profits. One of the best aspects of starting this business is the fact that the classes can be held outside and, in most cases, without having to pay a fee or rent for the class location. The business can be marketed directly to potential students by distributing fliers and informational brochures through local retailers such as outfitters. The business can also be marketed through a partnership arrangement with community and recreation centers. For a business that can be initiated for an investment of less than $5,000, this one is a very good choice that also promises to be a whole lot of fun.

Categories