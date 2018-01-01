Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

What makes a caulking and flashing service such a fantastic business startup is the fact that this business venture can be launched for as little as $500 of investment capital, requires little experience, is a unique service and has a minimal amount of competition. Caulking and flashings have a definite life span and have to be replaced in order for their intended purposes to be effective. Furthermore, the uses for caulking and flashings are varied and required on just about every standing structure. The simplest method to get rolling and promote your business is to distribute information fliers door-to-door in your community. The promotional fliers should describe all the benefits that replacing caulking and flashings will have for the owner's home. Likewise, residential and commercial property management and maintenance companies can also be a great source to gain new and repeat business.