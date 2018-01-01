Ceramic Tile Sales and Installation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Here's a great little business venture you can start for a very small investment and manage from a homebased office. Ceramic tiles will always be a popular choice for a flooring finish, due to their low maintenance and high durability features. Ceramic tile flooring is also very attractive and adds value to any home. To be successful in this venture you'll need experience and knowledge in the installation of ceramic tile flooring, or have access to qualified tradesmen to do the actual flooring installations. Operating as a subcontractor service for construction and renovation companies is the logical starting point for this business and as a method of keeping the initial business startup costs to a minimum.

The Market

Your customers will be homeowners looking to update or install new flooring.