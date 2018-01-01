Chocolate Making

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Starting a business that creates chocolate candies and treats is a great new enterprise to initiate, and the business can easily be formed as a joint venture with an established catering service or restaurant. The purpose of forming the joint venture with an established business is to greatly reduce the amount of startup capital required to get the business rolling. A joint venture can enable you to use the partner's commercial kitchen, and in some cases the existing employees and customer base. The chocolate candies and treats can be sold to specialty retailers on a wholesale basis, or directly to chocolate loving consumers via a sales kiosk, factory direct outlet or website. Additionally, be sure to investigate the potential for forming alliances with charity groups, schools and organizations, as students, volunteers, or members can be enlisted to sell packaged chocolate candies with partial proceeds going back to support community charities and programs.