Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Stake your claim in the multibillion dollar communications industry by opening a communications store. Stock and sell items such as residential and business telephones, fax machines, pagers, Palm Pilots, cell phones, and accessories. Ideally, you'll want to secure an authorized agents agreement for the wireless side of the business. Securing this type of agreement should not prove difficult given the vast number of communication companies now providing paging, cell-phone calling, and two-way radio systems. Locate the store in a highly visible area of your community like a store or kiosk in a mall or a storefront on a major street. Additionally, be sure to employ outside salespeople to cold call on businesses in the area to bid on their communication product and service needs. In most cases the salespeople you hire will be more than happy to work on a commission-only basis due to the earnings potential for these types of sales. Thus you'll be able to maintain minimal overheads, while having the potential to increase revenues via your outside sales contractors.

The Market

Customers will be anyone looking for a cell phone, page, fax machine or other type of communications device

Categories