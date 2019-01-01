Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Free Internet terminals are simply kiosks that contain computer equipment capable of connecting to the Internet. The terminals are strategically located in high-traffic community gathering places such as malls and sports complexes, and are free to use for visitors of the location. Due to the fact that the Internet terminals are free to use, the business that owns and operates the terminals sell advertising space on the kiosks to local companies to generate sales and profits for the business. In most cases advertising revenue split will not have to be part of an agreement to secure high-traffic locations throughout the community for the terminals. Participating businesses will benefit from increased foot traffic as a result of the free Internet terminals being installed on the site.

