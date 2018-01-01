Photograph Restoration Service

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? Yes

Purchasing a good quality scanner, computer and photo restoration software will enable you to start a business providing photo restoration services for clients right from a home based location. Regardless of whether the photos are black and white or color, you'll be able to restore old and damaged photos and produce new copies in print format or on a CD. It should be noted that you'll need to spend time practicing the art of electronic photo restoration, as the software isn't designed for beginners. Refer to your local community college to check on the availability of digital imaging training courses.

