Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Most computer training schools require students to come to their location for training classes. But for companies that have upgraded or purchased new computers and software, this is often not practical, especially if there are five to ten or more employees who are in need of training or retraining. Likewise, not everyone who purchases a new computer, software, or other hardware devices has time to attend classes to learn how to use the equipment. Herein lies the opportunity. Capitalizing on your computer, software, and marketing experience, you can start a mobile computer training service and train students on-on-one, or in a group format at their homes, businesses, or office. The proliferation of technological advances, and the constant new stream of software applications and hardware devices means that there will always be lots of people in need of training or skills upgrading, so they can get the most benefit from their computer equipment and programs. Advertise your service with fliers, in newspaper classifieds, the Yellow Pages, and by networking at business and social functions.

