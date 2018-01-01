Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Corsages are used as a fashion accessory for hundreds of special occasions, and one of the best aspects about starting a business that makes corsages is the fact that the business can be started for peanuts. A small amount of research and practice will be required for this endeavor to train yourself in the art of making corsages. This information can be obtained at local libraries, craft shops or online. Once completed, corsages can be sold to local flower and gift shops on a wholesale basis. Additionally, be sure to build alliances with wedding and event planners in your community, as these special occasion planners can use your service themselves or refer their clients to your service.