Corsages

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? Yes

Corsages are used as a fashion accessory for hundreds of special occasions, and one of the best aspects about starting a business that makes corsages is the fact that the business can be started for peanuts. A small amount of research and practice will be required for this endeavor to train yourself in the art of making corsages. This information can be obtained at local libraries, craft shops or online. Once completed, corsages can be sold to local flower and gift shops on a wholesale basis. Additionally, be sure to build alliances with wedding and event planners in your community, as these special occasion planners can use your service themselves or refer their clients to your service.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.