Dollhouse Manufacturing and Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Manufacturing custom designed dollhouses is a great part-time home based business to set in motion. The dollhouses you build can be sold through retail accounts, flea markets, craft shows, mail order, the internet and mall kiosks. The only requirement for this business to succeed is you ability to manufacture a good, high-quality dollhouse. Design plans are available at any hobby shop for dollhouse construction, or you can create your own custom designs. The potential profits this business can produce are varied. However, a well-established dollhouse manufacturing business should have no difficulty generating annual sales in excess of $500,000 per year.