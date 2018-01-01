Double-Decker Bus Tours

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Antique, English-style double-decker buses have always held a certain mystique and fascination for most people. They're unique, fun and harken back to an earlier time. Starting a double-decker bus tour business could not only prove to be a whole lot of fun, it could also be a very profitable business venture. The key to success in this type of tour business is to make sure the tour business is operated in a busy tourist area, and that the tour itself is fun, interesting and unique. Generally with this type of tour business the initial advertising and marketing drive will have to be well researched and planned. However, once established, word-of-mouth advertising from local companies and individuals will generally be all the advertising required to sustain a suitable customer volume level.

The Market

Tourists