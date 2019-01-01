Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Prior to the 1970s, many ground drainage systems were primarily constructed from clay tiles. Over time, these clay tiles can be damaged by tree roots, or collapse under compacted weight or corrosion. These facts create a terrific opportunity to start a new business that specializes in repairing and replacing ground drainage systems for residential houses. The business can be initiated on a small capital investment. Most of the equipment that is required for this home repair service can be rented on an as-needed basis. The materials to carry out drainage repairs, such as big Ã¢â‚¬ËœO' perforated and non-perforated plastic piping are available at almost any home improvement center. To successfully operate a drainage repair service does not require a great deal of special skills or construction experience. However, research on the subject of drainage and drainage systems should be completed prior to establishing the business.

Categories