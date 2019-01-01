Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs:

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Here is a great new business start-up for the university student seeking part-time business earnings to help offset the high cost of attending school. Starting a driveway sealing service is just about as easy and straightforward as any new business venture can possibly be. As mentioned earlier in this chapter, there are an estimated 75,000,000 building structures in the United States, and it's probably safe to assume that at least 25 percent of these buildings have a pavement or asphalt driveway. Assuming this is the case, that equals in the neighborhood of 18,000,000 potential customers for a driveway sealing business. To keep initial start-up costs to a minimum, simply use asphalt driveway sealer in a bucket as opposed to purchasing expensive asphalt spraying equipment. You will find that all the necessary supplies and equipment required for this business are available at any local home improvement or building center. Income potential range is $20 to $30 per hour.

Categories