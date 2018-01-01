Drywall Installations

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Drywall installation and finishing is messy work that not many people enjoy doing; which is great for you, if this is the type of new business you wish to start. The drywall trade does require some practice to master. However, if you are patient, you can master the drywall trade quickly. The fastest way to establish and expand a drywall business is to market the service directly to homebuilders and renovators. Additionally, market the drywall service to home painters and fire and flood restoration companies, as these businesses can also provide you with plenty of work. Drywall repair is an essential part of their service. These companies typically subcontract this work to an outside drywall contractor. At the time this directory was written, drywall rates were $50 per hour plus material for repairs and $1 to $1.25 per square foot for new finished drywall installation. However, you will have to conduct your own market survey in your local area to establish drywall installation and finishing rates.

