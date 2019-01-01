Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a fashion school is very straightforward. However, there certainly is one main requirement. You or your instructors must be fashion designers. There are many approaches that can be taken when considering a fashion school as a new business venture. The first approach is to start a full-service fashion school that is recognized by fashion designers and clothing manufacturers. A less costly and less complicated approach to starting a fashion design school is to target students who have an interest in starting their own fashion label or clothing manufacturing business. The training provided could be over a shorter period of time and could be less costly than traditional fashion school courses. Additional revenues can be created by selling the fashions designed by the students through your own fashion shows, as well as over the Internet via your own Web site. This type of business is costly to establish. However, the potential to generate a six-figure yearly income is certainly within reach for the hard-working entrepreneur.

