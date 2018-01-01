Fencing Installations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The desire to keep kids and pets inside a property, and unwanted trespassers outside a property, has created a big demand for companies that provide property fencing installation services. The starting point is to first determine the fencing materials and style of fencing your fence installation service will be installing. There are various types of materials used in fencing including cedar wood, pressure treated wood, stone, brick, steel or cast iron, recycled plastics, cedar rail, chain link and aluminum. Likewise, there are also various methods that can be employed to promote and market a fence installation service, such as subcontracting for construction and renovation companies, direct retail sales via advertising and 'installations only' for home building and renovation centers. Perhaps your fence installation service could be different from competitor's by offering the service of installing the fence posts only and supplying the prebuilt fencing panels for the homeowner to complete the installation. This method would save the homeowner money, while having the difficult portion of the job, which is the installation of the fence posts, completed professionally.