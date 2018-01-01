Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Millions of flowers are purchased each year for every kind of occasion imaginable, and all of these occasions have one thing in common, the flowers have to be arranged once they arrive at the event. The opportunity for making money by creating and selling flower arrangements are endless--everything from creating small bouquets to large centerpieces to establishing joint ventures with interior decorators and event planners. Or you can even simply supply real estate agents with thank-you flower bouquets delivered to their clients who've recently purchased a home. Gaining new clients for the business can be as easy as preparing samples of your work and hand delivering them to potential clients with a full marketing presentation outlining the value and benefits of your service. This is a great part-time, home based business opportunity to set in motion, and the spin-off opportunities to earn a substantial yearly income are almost unlimited.