For Sale By Owner Kits

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Millions of cars, boats, homes and businesses are sold each year in the U.S. privately by the owners of these items, and this creates an outstanding opportunity for the innovative entrepreneur to capitalize by starting a desktop publishing business that specializes in creating for sale by owner marketing kits. For sale by owner marketing kits should be created specifically for the purpose of marketing one particular item, such as a car. Furthermore, the kits should also include a guide on how to maximize profits from the sale, sales and marketing tips for that particular product, and purchase and contract forms for purchase in template form. The kits can be in print format or electronic on CD-ROM or for download, and they can be sold to retailers on a wholesale basis or directly to consumers via mail order and the internet.