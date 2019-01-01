Community Entertainment Directory

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling all aspiring publishers. Are you seeking to start a homebased publishing business that has the potential to generate a great profit, as well as be started on an initial investment of less than $10,000? If so, perhaps you should consider launching a monthly entertainment guide that services your community. The entertainment guide can be distributed free of charge and feature articles and information about local entertainment events, movie listings, concert listings and reviews, and horoscopes. Selling display advertising space in the entertainment guide to local merchants can support the business. Once again, this is an ideal publishing business to be operated from a homebased office. Once established and proven successful, the business could be expanded nationally on a franchise or license-to-operate basis.

