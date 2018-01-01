Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Acting on behalf of charities as a fundraising consultant can earn you as much as $100,000 per year, of course providing you have the skills and abilities to raise funds for the charities that your service represents. The first step required for establishing a fundraising service is to build alliances with local or national charities to represent the charities as a fundraising specialist. The next step is to establish a fundraising program for the charity, similar to a business plan. The plan or program should outline how the funds will be raised, as well as the fee you will charge for your service. Typically, fundraising consultants charge a commission for services based on a percentage of the total amount of money raised, and the commission rate will range from 10 percent on amounts in excess of $100,000 to percentages as high as 50 percent for amounts under $1,000. As lucrative as the business sounds, remember the cost to establish, advertise, and manage the fundraising program comes directly from the fees charged for providing the service.