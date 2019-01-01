Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Help people fulfill their dreams of home ownership by becoming an independent mortgage broker. The primary function of the mortgage broker is to bring together people who want to borrow money to buy real estate, with lending institutions that advance funds for the purpose of real estate purchases. It should be noted that the rules and policies for obtaining a mortgage broker's license differ among states and provinces, but you can contact the associations listed to find out about training and licensing requirements in your area. Once a mortgage broker has received an application from a client and checked credit and work references, the next step is to send the application to one or more lending institutions for acceptance or rejection. Mortgage brokers are typically paid a commission by the lending institution that advances the mortgage funds, ranging anywhere from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars, depending on the mortgage amount. Sometimes, however, in more difficult funding scenarios'second, third, or bridge financing, for instance'a mortgage broker will also charge the borrower a fee to cover the extra work involved in securing suitable financing. Most mortgage brokers handle finding residential mortgages for their clients, but you can also work with clients who want to renew their mortgages, increase their mortgage amounts, take out second or third mortgages, use equity for bridge financing, or purchase commercial properties, vacant land, income properties, or vacation properties. This is very much a business that thrives on referral and repeat business, so be sure to build working relationships with numerous real estate brokers and agents.

