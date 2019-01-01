Expense Reduction Analyst

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Calling all seasoned business managers, controllers, CFOs, operations managers, accountants and administrators! You can greatly profit from your business experience and budgeting skills by starting an expense reduction consulting service aimed at all businesses, from small and local to multinational corporations. Expense reduction consultants provide clients with a multitude of services: developing short- and long-term budgets, analyzing fixed and variable overhead, increasing employee productivity, analyzing product and service costs and developing expense reduction strategies to meet each client's specific needs. The objective of the expense reduction exercise is to uncover costs associated with doing business that can be reduced or eliminated entirely while maintaining or increasing the overall efficiency, productivity and profitability of the business. Many expense reduction consultants specialize in their field of expertise'manufacturing, food services, retail, or small business, for example. The most powerful marketing asset that expense reduction specialists have at their disposal is the fact that through analysis of business operations, they generally save clients anywhere from 2 to 50 times their consulting fees in expense reduction savings.

The Market

Business owners as well as large corporations.

Categories