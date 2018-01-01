Leasing Agent

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

In most areas of the United States and Canada a special license is not required to match clients with lending institutions that specialize in providing financing solutions on a lease basis for purchases ranging from automobiles to computer equipment for business use. Operating this service is very easy. Simply secure clients wishing to lease a product and complete and submit the lease documents to two or three leasing companies or financial institutions. The lenders that reply with the best lease rates and terms for your clients are the companies that will earn your clients' and your business. Revenues for the service are earned by charging the financial lenders a fee or a commission based on the value of the total lease amount. Income and profit potential range is $40,000 to $100,000 per year.