Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Forming a joint venture with a lawyer who specializes in franchise business law could be your first step toward building a successful business as a franchise specialist. A franchise specialist service seeks opportunities in two ways. In the first way the specialist looks for small, independently owned and operated businesses that are ideal candidates to be expanded nationally, on a franchise basis. The second way is when a franchise specialist looks for companies that have already gone through the lengthy and costly franchising legal requirements process, and are now ready to begin marketing the franchises to qualified owners or operators. In both cases, the goal of the franchise specialist is to market the franchises, retaining a large portion of the franchise fee in exchange for providing the service, and in some cases, even securing a portion of the company's shares.