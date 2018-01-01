Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Business startup loans, home improvement loans, and automotive loans are all types of financing services that can be featured on an online loans website. Banks, venture capitalists and other lending institutions would pay a yearly fee to be listed and featured on the site as well as be given space within the site to promote and give details about their lending prerequisites and other information. People seeking financing for a product or project would log onto the site, select the type of loan and lending institution they are seeking, and complete and submit an application for financing right online. The application would be confidential and secure and be electronically forwarded to the lending institution(s) of their choice. Once again, specialization is the buzzword, thus you may want to consider specializing in one particular type of financing, like home improvement loans. If this route were chosen, it could open doors in terms of how you market the website. In the case of home improvement loans, home improvement contractors could link their website to yours and their customers seeking financing for a renovation project would be able to complete a financing application right from the contractor's website. The contractor would pay you a fee for having the service so readily available.