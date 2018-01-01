Tax Preparation Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

An accounting background is preferred; however, there are training and certification courses available that will enable you to start your own income tax preparation service as a qualified professional. As in any business, the more you know and the better your skills are, the more you will potentially earn. Though tax preparation is a seasonal service, additional income can also be gained by providing business clients with year-round bookkeeping services. Once established, word-of-mouth advertising and repeat business will support the service. However, to initially secure clients for the business, consider offering a two-for-one special for your first year of operation, prepare one tax return for the regular fee, while a spouse or partner receives the service for free.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.