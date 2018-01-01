Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a furniture delivery and assembly service is the perfect new venture for the handyperson with a truck and basic tools to get rolling. The business can be managed from a home based office and the fixed operating overheads are minimal. Get started by contacting local furniture and office supply stores in your community to see if they are currently providing their customers with a delivery and assembly option. If not, strike a deal to provide their customers with the service and you're in business. Moving companies are also a good source of work, as there is a lot of furniture assembly to be done after a move. Outside of a suitable delivery vehicle and moving carts, the only other requirement is liability insurance.